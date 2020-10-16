Accomack County reported one additional COVID test positive in Friday morning’s report, and two additional hospitalizations. Northampton County reported its first COVID-19 test positive since October 8. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged.

Virginia reported 1,009 additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning with 174 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 17 down to 673 statewide.

12 new deaths were reported statewide with eight additional probable deaths.

