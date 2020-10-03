Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 83 tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 1.2%.

After a couple days of additional test positive numbers below 400, Virginia reported 1,073 additional COVID-19 test positives, with 43 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 10 statewide to 600.

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

Virginia processed 19,517 tests for a test positive rate of 5.4%.

.