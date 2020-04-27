After two days of large increases in Accomack County, there was a bit of good news in Monday morning’s COVID-19 case count report, as the northern Eastern Shore county only added eight new cases bringing the total to 195. Northampton County reported four new cases in Monday morning’s report which brings its total to 28. It should be noted that while the report is a good sign, lab testing tends to be lower on weekends.

Accomack County still reports 17 hospitalizations, but Northampton jumped from one to three.

Virginia reported 548 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, its third consecutive drop, bringing the overall total to 13,036, with 499 additional probable COVID-19 cases.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported ten new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 454, with four probable. No new deaths have been confirmed by the ES Health District.

Virginia now reports 2,059 confirmed hospitalizations from COVID-19, with seven additional probable, and has now processed 80,180 tests. The Eastern Shore Health District has processed 632 tests.

The Eastern Shore still reports five outbreaks.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports statewide:

Combined number of confirmed positive and those hospitalized with results pending: 1455

Number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged: 1843

Number of currently hospitalized patients confirmed positive: 913

Number of people currently receiving inpatient care with test results pending: 542

Number of confirmed and test pending patients in ICU: 389

Number of confirmed and pending patients hospitalized on ventilators:217

Total number of ventilators, 2982. Those in use,616. 21% of ventilators currently in use in Va.

