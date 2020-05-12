Accomack County added 6 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday morning’s report, bringing its overall total to 530, and Northampton County added one new case, for an overall total of 171. Hospitalizations and deaths from both Eastern Shore counties remained flat in Tuesday’s report. Test results from last week’s drive through testing are expected midweek, which will in all likelihood increase the Eastern Shore’s case count exponentially, but should not affect hospitalizations and deaths.

Accomack and Northampton County fell behind Buckingham County for case count in Tuesday’s report, and are now 3rd and 4th respectively.

The Eastern Shore Health District still reports only 8 outbreaks.

Virginia added 712 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s report, for a confirmed case total of 24,601, and added 18 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,199.

Virginia also added 95 new hospitalizations, bringing the overall confirmed total to 3,373, and added no new probable hospitalizations. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports hospitalizations remain steady in the Commonwealth, adding 25 new confirmed and pending COVID-19 Hospitalizations, for a current total of 1,529, and 10 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,082.

After several days of declining deaths, Virginia reported 41 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday morning, for a total COVID-19 death count of 864, but added no new probable deaths. Longterm care facilities account for 522 of Virginia’s total COVID-19 deaths.

