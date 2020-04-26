Accomack County continues to jump drastically in its COVID-19 case count with Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack added 41 new cases Saturday, bringing its total to 187. Accomack County now has the third highest case count in Virginia, which is cases per capita.

Northampton County also added to its case count but only slightly, with four new cases for a total of 24.

Accomack and Northampton’s hospitalizations remain unchanged.

ShoreDailyNews.com received unconfirmed reports of another COVID-19 death in Accomack County. We have reached out to the Eastern Shore Health District for confirmation.

The Eastern Shore Health District still reports only five outbreaks. There are no new deaths reported. by the Eastern Shore Health District.

Virginia’s report showed some good news with fewer new cases confirmed Saturday. After adding 733 confirmed on Friday, Sunday’s report only added 586 new cases. The VDH also reports 482 probable cases. Virginia’s confirmed case count now stands at 12,488. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday one model they follow predicted the peak to be Friday, April 24.

Virginia added 12 new confirmed deaths in Sunday’s report, bringing the state total to 444, with four additional probable deaths.

As of Sunday, Virginia reports 2,007 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and seven probable.

The Eastern Shore Health District has processed 555 tests while Virginia has processed 76,118.

Meanwhile the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports:

Statewide, 1436 patients were hospitalized with confirmed and pending test results.

1815 have been hospitalized and released.

897 are currently hospitalized and confirmed with the coronavirus.

539 are currently hospitalized with results pending.

397 patients are confirmed and in ICUs.

217 are currently on ventilators.

There are 2987 ventilators available statewide.

There are 649 ventilators in use which represent 22% of the current ventilator availability.

.