Accomack County added 28 COVID-19 cases in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the County total to 223 and one new death. ShoreDailyNews.com has not received any information from the Eastern Shore Health District about the new death but received unconfirmed reports on Sunday morning of a new COVID-19 death. The death total in Accomack County from COVID-19 now stands at four.

Northampton added seven in the report which brought its total to 35 and still reports no deaths.

Accomack County added one new hospitalization bringing its overall total to 18 while Northampton remained at three total hospitalizations.

The Eastern Shore Health District has now processed 665 tests and still reports five outbreaks.

Virginia added 758 new COVID-19 cases, an increase over the last two days, bringing its total confirmed case count to 13,794, with 545 additional probable cases.

Virginia now has 487 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, adding 33 new in Tuesday’s report, with an additional five probable deaths. Hospitalizations in Virginia due to COVID-19 is now at 13,794 confirmed with seven probable. The Virginia Health Department also reports they have processed 82,753 tests.

.