Accomack County added 25 new COVID-19 cases in Monday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health and Northampton added five. Accomack now has 425 total COVID-19 cases and Northampton 139.

Hospitalizations remain flat for the Eastern Shore Health District, Accomack added no additional and Northampton added one. Neither County reported any new COVID-19 deaths.

The Eastern Shore reported a new outbreak, bringing its total to six. The new outbreak is being categorized as another congregate setting, the Shore’s 5th. The 6th outbreak is at a longterm care facility.

Currently, 62% of the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 cases are African-American, 26% are white, 2% other and 10% are not reported. 53% of the cases are female and 47% male.

As far as Virginia goes, Virginia added 767 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 852 additional probable cases. Virginia’s hospitalizations also remained flat, adding 68 confirmed, while probable COVID-19 hospitalizations fell from 34 to 19.

Virginia added 18 new COVID-19 deaths, with 22 probable deaths.

Virginia only processed 3,723 tests on Sunday, for a positive test rate of 20.6%.

.