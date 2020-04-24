It was another large COVID-19 case increase for Accomack County in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack County added 24 new COVID-19 positives, bringing the County total to 100. Northampton County added three, bringing its total case count to 15.

The Eastern Shore Health District’s Jon Richardson reports fifteen of the Eastern Shore’s now 115 cases have fully recovered.

Virginia added 542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s report, bringing the State’s confirmed case total to 11,169. The VDH reports 425 probable cases.

Also in Friday’s report was 37 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total confirmed count to 407, with three additional probable COVID-19 deaths. All three of the Eastern Shore’s deaths have been in Accomack County.

Virginia has had 1,837 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and 8 probable. Currently there are 17 hospitalized from COVID-19 in Accomack County and one from Northampton County.

As of Friday morning, the Eastern Shore Health District has processed 377 tests.

The Eastern Shore now reports five total outbreaks, which is defined as two cases connected by person, place or time which do not reside in the same household. Four of these outbreaks have been classified as ‘congregate settings’ and the fifth is from a long term care facility.

The Virginia Department of Health has processed 69,015 COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports:

Number of confirmed and results pending hospitalized statewide: 1399

Number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized then discharged: 1672

Total number hospitalized and confirmed positive: 912

Total number of patients receiving hospital care whose COVID-19 test results are pending: 487

Total number of confirmed patients in ICU statewide:

Total number of patients on ventilators: 220

Total number of ventilators available: 2903

In use for COVID-19 and other maladies: 646. or 22%

Available if needed: 2257

Virginia Hospital Bed Availability: 5485

Percentages of population infected statewide: .01%

Percentage of total cases who have died: 3.5%

