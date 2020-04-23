Thursday was the largest one day increase in COVID-19 cases for Accomack and Northampton Counties. Accomack County added 17 new cases to its total, bringing the County total to 76. Northampton County added four, bringing its total to 12. According to the VDH, 17 of the Accomack County cases have been hospitalized and one has been from Northampton.

Virginia added 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thursday morning’s report bringing the confirmed total to 10,627. 371 probable cases were also reported. Virginia also reported 23 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 370, with two reported probable COVID-19 deaths.

According to the report, 339 Eastern Shore test results have been processed and there are still four confirmed outbreaks in the Eastern Shore Health District.

As of Thursday morning, 64,518 Virginians have been tested and there have been 1,743 confirmed hospitalizations with 10 probable.

