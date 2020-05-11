Accomack County added 16 new COVID-19 cases in Monday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing its total to 524 total cases. Northampton County added 7 new cases for an overall total of 170. Neither County added any new hospitalizations or deaths.

Accomack remains in 2nd place for Virginia case county behind only Richmond County and Northampton slipped ahead of Buckingham County in Monday’s report.

The Eastern Shore Health District reports no new outbreaks.

Virginia added 927 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of 23,889. Virginia also added 62 new probable COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 1,181. The Commonwealth reported 88 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for an overall total of 3,278, and added one probable hospitalization, bringing that total to 22. The Virginia Hospitali and Healthcare Association reports 1,504 total current COVID-19 hospitalizations and 1,072 current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations. Virginia reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 823, with 27 probable deaths.

Virginia reported 9,798 processed tests on Monday morning for a positive case rate of 9.4% Virginia has now processed 167,758 tests.

