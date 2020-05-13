Accomack County added 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the County total to 545 cases. Northampton added three new COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 174. Accomack added one new hospitalization, bringing its total to 24, and Northampton also added one, bringing its total to 10. Neither county reported any new deaths, Accomack’s total remains at 7 and Northampton’s is 5.

There was one new outbreak reported on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, which brings the total to nine. The new outbreak is attributed to a longterm care facility, and 424 of the Eastern Shore’s 698 cases are attributed to these nine outbreaks.

Accomack County remains in 3rd place for case rate in Virginia and Northampton remains in 4th, behind only Richmond County and Buckingham County.

Virginia added 830 new confirmed cases, for a state wide total of 25,431, and 116 probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,315.

Virginia reported 125 new hospitalizations, bringing the overall total to 3,498 with no new probable hospitalizations, leaving that total at 22. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports three fewer current total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia, for an overall total of 1,526, as well as 41 fewer confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a current total of 1,041.

Virginia reported 35 new confirmed deaths, for a total of 899 and one new probable death, for a total of 28. 545 of Virginia’s deaths are from nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Virginia processed 8,845 tests Tuesday, for a positive test rate of 9.38%.

.