The Office of Voter Registration and Elections is moving to 24387 Joynes Neck Rd. in Accomac located at the entrance to Saw Mill Park. For those who remember the old Lewis Lumber Mill,the Registrar’s office is in their office.

For cars coming into Accomac from the north, make a left at Go Glass onto business Rt. 13-Front Street. Drive about 1 ½ miles and turn left onto Joynes Neck Rd. The office is ¼ mile on the left, across from the cemetery.

For cars coming into Accomack from the stop light at Shore Stop, turn onto Courthouse Ave and take a left on Front St. Proceed for one mile, and then turn right on Joynes Neck Rd. The office will be ¼ mile on the left.

If all goes according to plan, the Registrar’s office will be open at the new location on July 9.

The new address is 24387 Joynes Neck Rd. in Accomac and the phone numbers will remain the same at 787-2935 or 824-0525.

.