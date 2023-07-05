By Linda Cicoira

A 21-year-old county man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to unlawful wounding and larceny in connection with an incident that occurred while he was an inmate at Accomack Jail.

Jaquan Rkese Jones, of Wise Court in Accomac, admitted to the crimes in a plea agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox. In exchange for his pleas, a count of robbery was not prosecuted and the initial charge of malicious wounding was reduced.

According to evidence, the defendant, who has mental health issues, asked another inmate for his commissary and followed him into his cell to get the $22 worth of food and soap. The victim was taken to the hospital with blackened swollen eyes and nose.

The incident occurred Feb. 17, 2021. Jones was sentenced to five years for each of the offenses with all but time served suspended. He was being held in Virginia Beach. His defense lawyer said “he suffered a lot of trauma as a child that has never really been addressed.” Jones is now taking medicine and doing well. He will be on supervised probation for three years.