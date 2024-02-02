Accomac man pleads guilty to embezzling more than $10,000

By Linda Cicoira

An Accomac man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to embezzling more than $10,000 from a local business where he worked last April.

Twenty-five-year-old Jonte Lamar Gaskins, of Mini Road, confessed to taking the money by scanning items in stock at the Dollar General Store in Onley and then acting as if the items were returned for a refund. He then transferred the funds to a bank app.

Gaskins told a magistrate that he took the money to help pay for his mother’s chemo treatments. Last week his mother died.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox said he would not pursue “active time” for the crime but wanted restitution to be made.

Gaskins paid $480 and agreed to pay $500 a month until the debt was satisfied. A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for April.