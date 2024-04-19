Accomac man given suspended term for embezzlement

By Linda Cicoira

A local man was given a suspended three-year prison term Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for embezzling more than $10,000 from the Dollar General Store, in Onley, last year.

Twenty-six-year-old Jonte Lamar Gaskins, of Mini Road in Accomac, will be on probation for three years. The court gave him that time to make restitution. According to his lawyer, Gaskins has paid back $1,200 of $10,358.80 that he stole.

Gaskins apologized to the court. He previously told authorities he took the money by scanning items at the store and then making it look like the items were returned for a refund. He then transferred the funds to his bank app. Gaskins told a magistrate that he took the money to help pay for his mother’s chemo treatments. His mother died earlier this year.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox did not seek active jail time but he wanted to make sure restitution would be made.

Gaskins was also ordered to be on good behavior for five years.