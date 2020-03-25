Accomack Board of Supervisors to hold FY2020-2021 Budget and Tax Rate Hearings

The Board of Supervisors will hold the FY2020-2021 Budget & Tax Rate Public Hearings, as originally scheduled, on Monday, March 30, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. However, in order to comply with current safety guidelines issued by the CDC concerning public gatherings, public comment will not be received in person but rather solicited in writing or by email in advance of the meeting. Commenting by Letter : Written statements may be mailed to Board of Supervisors, Attn: County Administrator, P.O. Box 388 – Accomac, VA 23301. Statements must be received no later than Monday, March 30, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in order to be read into the official meeting record. All comments must include the commenter’s name and address. Commenting by Email : Written statements may be emailed to administration@co.accomack.va.us. Emails must be received prior to Monday, March 30, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in order to be read into the meeting official record. All comments must include the commenter’s name and address. There will be no physical public access to the meeting however it will be streamed over the internet live on the County’s website: https://www.co.accomack.va.us/how-do-i/listen-to-meeting-audio. For additional assistance, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (757) 787-5700. .