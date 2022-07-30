According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty and Interim EMS Director Terri Christman, on July 28, 2022 at approximately 4:40 pm, Northampton County Emergency Medical Services Personnel responded to 5380 Center Lane in Cheriton. EMS personnel were dispatched to a 78-year-old male that was having difficulty breathing.

Shortly after arriving on scene, all three EMS Providers reported a strong chemical smell and began having the same symptoms with one losing consciousness.

At 5:23 pm, a Northampton County Deputy arrived on the scene to assist and discovered that all three EMS Providers and the patient were in distress. All three EMS Providers and the patient were taken to the Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company for treatment. All three EMS Providers were conscious and transported by ambulance to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment and were later released. The 78-year-old patient was also conscious and transported by Nightingale to Norfolk General Hospital. Currently, the condition of the patient is unknown.

Assisting units from the Cape Charles Rescue Service, Northampton County Department of EMS, Accomack County PS, Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Charles Police Department, Virginia State Police, Cheriton, Cape Charles, Eastville, Painter, and Melfa Volunteer Fire Companies assisted with securing the scene.

The Eastern Shore Regional HazMat Team and Virginia Beach Fire Department HazMat Team responded to the scene to determine the cause of the exposure.

HazMat teams entered the residence at approximately 8:30 pm and after a thorough search, It was discovered that an accidental mixture of household cleaning chemicals was likely the cause of the incident.

All units cleared the scene at 9:33 pm.

