On April 30 an accident occurred on Seaside Road near Eastville. The occupant of the vehicle died in the crash.

The body of the deceased male has been identified as 49 year old Marshall Scot Etz of the 27000 block of Seaside Road, Cape Charles, Virginia.

Mr. Etz was driving a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck when he ran off the roadway, struck a culvert, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Etz struck a tree which caused the vehicle to be engulfed in fire.

.