Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday June 3, a vehicle struck the curb and guardrail on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel at the Fisherman’s Inlet Bridge prior to overturning. Both northbound lanes are blocked at the scene of the accident. Outside wrecker service is clearing the scene. Northbound and southbound traffic will be alternating lanes until accident is cleared. No injuries were reported.
