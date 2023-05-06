At approximately 1;40 P.M. a personal injury accident was reported in the north bound lane of Rt. 13 between Nassawadox and Exmore. The north bound lane was closed for over an hour and traffic was rerouted. to Seaside Road to circumvent the accident scene. Traffic was also rerouted to Bayside Road as well. Nassawadox and Exmore’s fire units along with EMS from Exmore, Painter and Melfa and the Northampton Department of Public Safety responded. At this time it is not known if there were any fatalities but three ambulances transported patients from the accident.

We will have more if the details become available.