Units from New Church, Atlantic, Oak Hall Rescue and Worcester 100 responded to an accident last night in New Church. Virginia State Police say there are life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The call reporting the crash came in at 10:20 p.m. on Route 13, south of Davis Road, police said.

All lanes on Route 13 were blocked approaching New Church in Accomack County with traffic rerouted. As of 6:00 a.m. Friday morning the north lane of Rt. 13 south of Davis Road continued to be blocked due to the accident.

.