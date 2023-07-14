An accident on Cashville road resulted in a power outage Thursday night for residents in the Cashville and surrounding areas.  The accident was reported at approximately 10:15 pm. Units from Onancock and Melfa responded.

It was reported as a single vehicle hitting a power pole.  Over 500 customers were reported out of power as of 10:45 p.m.  Deputies were called to the scene when it was reported that there were two intoxicated males who were combative.  The Virginia State Police also responded and is investigating the accident.