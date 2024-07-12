Accident involving cement truck closes 13 for part of Wednesday afternoon

On July 10, 2024, the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Northampton County. The crash occurred at 2:42 p.m. on Route 13, north of Sylvan Scene Dr. in Birdnest.

According to Virginia State Police investigators, a cement mixer was traveling south on Route 13 when one of its tires blew out. The vehicle than ran off the left side of the highway into the ditch and overturned onto its side.

The driver, Kelvin D. Northan, 59, of Greenbush, Va., was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.