An accident in Nelsonia on Tuesday night resulted in two fatalities. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, another died after being transported to Riverside Shore Memorial and a third was flown out on a Maryland State police helicopter. Parksley and Bloxom responded at 8:28 p.m. Originally two helicopters responded but only one was needed.

We have reached out to the Virginia State Police and will update the story when we hear from them.

.