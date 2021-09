A Tuesday morning accident on Route 13 in Nassawadox involving a Northampton County Emergency Services vehicle has reportedly claimed one life.

Unofficially reports from the scene say there was a fatality in the accident that was called in shortly after 10:00 AM.

As of 11:00 AM, emergency responders are still processing the scene. Exmore, Nassawadox and Northampton County Emergency Services responded.

ShoreDailyNews.com is awaiting official word from the Virginia State Police.

