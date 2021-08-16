At approximately 10:50 pm Sunday, there was a report of an accident with unknown injury at the intersection of Withams Road and Withams Lane in Withams. Units arrived to find that as a result of the accident, there was a residential structure fire as well. New Church, Greenbackville, Atlantic, Saxis, Oak Hall Rescue and Pocomoke City responded.

Units arrived to find electric poles down and flames coming out of the roof of a nearby residence. Thee was no word of any injuries.

Firefighters battled the blaze for 35 minutes before bringing it under control.

