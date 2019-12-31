An accident late Monday night resulted in both lanes being blocked. Units from Nassawadox and Exmore responded to the accident at approximately 10:05 p.m. The accident was reported to have involved a tractor trailer and a sedan. The accident occurred at 6090 Lankford Highway near Brickhouse Lane near Butch’s Auto Shop north of Nassawadox. Fire and EMS units from Nassawadox and Exmore responded. Hazmat was called due to a of a fuel spill at the scene.

Northbound traffic was blocked at the Machipongo Clam Shack and Southbound traffic was blocked at Royal Farms in Exmore. One person was reported injured.

Updated 9:22 AM:

Unconfirmed reports from eye witnesses at the scene indicate the sedan pulled out in front of the tractor trailer. The tractor trailer reportedly drug the car 200 feet before finally coming to the stop. Reports also indicate the driver of the sedan died at the scene.

ShoreDailyNews.com is awaiting official word from the Virginia State Police on the incident.

.