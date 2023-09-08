One dead in Thursday evening accident on Route 13 in Tasley

September 8, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

An Accomack County man is dead following an accident on Route 13 Thursday night.

According to Virginia State Police, preliminary investigations have reveled that the driver of a 2010 Nissan Frontier pick up truck, 43 year old Eduardo Marvin Simon-Gabriel, failed to yield the right of way as he was attempting to cross through the intersection of Route 13 and Daugherty Road. Simon-Gabriel crossed into the path of a 2002 Freightliner tractor trailer, and was struck on the passenger side of the vehicle.  The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and partially eject Simon-Gabriel, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

Notification has been made to the family of Eduardo Marvin Simon-Gabriel, of the 23000 block of Jersey Street in Greenbush.

Bojangles Chicken Sandwiches

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 8, 2023, 2:56 pm
Sunny
S
Sunny
90°F
9 mph
real feel: 96°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 48%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:38 am
sunset: 7:22 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Throwback Thursday WESR Programming