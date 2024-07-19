Acccomack Board votes to revisit proposed Lane Diet Project for Market St. between Onley and Onancock

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors is going to review a prior vote to submit an application to VDOT to change Market St. from Rt 13 to Hill Street in Onancock from a four lane to a 3 lane road and adding a bike path. VDOT approved the project and scheduled for preliminary engineering in 2026 with construction occurring in 2028.

Vice Chairman and District Supervisor Jackie Phillips told the Board that he has heard from several local residents and the Onancock Fire Department who were opposed to the project. The road is a primary route taken by emergency vehicles responding to calls on the Rt. 13 corridor and points north and south as well. They contend that bicycle traffic on the road would be endangered by emergency response vehicles.

Phillips made a motion to conduct a public hearing on the matter at a later date. It is the County Administrator’s understanding that should the Board withdraw its support for it, VDOT will not proceed with the project.

