A quirky column by Linda Cicoira

By Linda Cicoira

A word’s meaning can change or evolve depending on who utters it.

Sometimes it’s the tone of voice with which the word is flung around. Other times, it might be the facial expression that comes with the delivery. The gist can shift in different situations. It’s tricky to understand what people mean when they critique you with their terms.

For example, I’ve been called the Q-word. No, not the “Queen.” I was called “Quirky.” I was taken aback at first. I immediately thought this person was saying I was “odd.” A laugh accompanied the remark. I mulled it over and decided it might be true, as I do march to my own drummer.

But, of course, being the “weird” word person that I am, when I got home later that day, I had to look up the term in my computer dictionary. Or maybe I just asked Siri right then. Either way, I didn’t like the meaning one bit. Quirky was defined as “characterized by peculiar or unexpected traits.”

“Unexpected” is okay. Although “mysterious” would have been better. But peculiar? Really? That was not a compliment. I thought “endearing” would have been much better.

Here are some of the synonyms that didn’t float my boat. They were strange, unusual, odd, funny, bizarre, weird, and abnormal. I loved curious, exceptional, rare, and extraordinary. So, as usual, take what you want and throw the rest away.

The word “lady” takes on different meanings. Lords and ladies were royalty, and it makes me think of people with airs of superiority who have very fancy parties. Of course, there is also the pressure of being ladylike, which filled my childhood. And ladies of the night, which are totally different.

Wayne State University, in Detroit, has a website that dedicates a page to words that deserve wider use. “Here’s a list of neglected but eminently useful words that visitors to this site … would like to bring back into fashion,” it states.

Near the top of the list is “abominable,” which means loathsome or detestable. Oh no! I did not know that was the meaning. The abominable snowman always seemed so lonely wherever he was depicted. No wonder he hides when people call him that.

Scientists and DNA tests show that most “Yeti” creatures leave tracks and sightings that come from real Himalayan animals, such as brown bears, blue bears, or wolves. Yeti is the preferred name for a small, man-like animal.

Once, a friend in college described me to someone else as “that unkempt girl.” Well, I have curly hair that is hard to manage, and I’m not a clothes hog. So, I understood where she was coming from. And at least I wasn’t abominable. Yippee!

The one who told me couldn’t wait to pass the information along. I remember her laughing uncontrollably, and rightly so, because the person who gave the description was legally blind. What a mess I was or am that she could notice.