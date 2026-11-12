A-NPDC secures coastal recreation planning grant as state official tours Eastern Shore

Pictured: Virginia Forester Robbie Lewis, Jacob Rak Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Heather Barrar, David Norris, Department of Wildlife Resources, Sherry Dudas, Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission at Doe Creek.

The Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission has received a state grant to explore ways to improve public access to the Eastern Shore’s waterways and natural areas while protecting coastal habitats.

The award comes as Virginia Director of Outdoor Recreation Heather Barrar visited the Shore Nov. 3–5, meeting with local officials, business owners and conservation representatives about recreation, tourism and the challenges of maintaining public access.

The grant, awarded through the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Zone Management Program, is aimed to support the Eastern Shore Resilient Public Access Tools and Implementation Strategy. The planning assessment will use Saxis and Folly Creek as case studies to connect recreational access, coastal resilience and dredged-material management.

At Saxis, planners will examine a proposed accessible floating wildlife observation deck and access ramp near the public marina, connecting visitors with viewing opportunities at the Saxis Wildlife Management Area. The concept includes design and permitting work.

The assessment will also consider property ownership, accessibility, habitat protection, maintenance and recovery after storms. Potential arrangements include voluntary acquisitions, leases, conservation and recreation easements, and management agreements.

At Folly Creek, the commission will investigate whether material removed during channel dredging could help restore nearby marshes.

Maintaining the channel requires a permitted destination for dredged material. One approach under consideration would use that material to raise marsh elevations, support wildlife habitat and strengthen shorelines.

Marshes near Folly and Parker’s creeks have been identified as potential areas for further investigation. Planners will consider their proximity to dredging sites, existing marsh conditions and opportunities to restore habitat for the saltmarsh sparrow, which faces threats from habitat loss and sea-level rise.

The work would include evaluating sites, coordinating with property owners and agencies, conducting investigations, and developing designs and initial permit applications. The grant supports planning and assessment; the proposed facilities and marsh projects remain under evaluation.

Barrar’s three-day itinerary highlighted the variety of outdoor recreation opportunities across Accomack and Northampton counties, from parks and trails to waterfront businesses and working waterways.

The tour included Kiptopeke State Park, the Eastern Shore Rail Trail, Cape Charles, Chincoteague, Onancock, Parksley, Doe Creek Wildlife Management Area, Brownsville Preserve and Wachapreague. It also included a regional stakeholders meeting and a community open house at Eastern Shore Community College.

Discussions outlined in the itinerary addressed waterfront redevelopment, erosion, ecotourism, trail connections and the costs and challenges of maintaining public lands.

According to the commission, the planning effort responds to growing interest in kayaking, canoeing, wildlife viewing, hiking and biking. Its goal is to develop practical ways to preserve and maintain public access while accounting for coastal conditions and long-term stewardship.

For more information, contact regional planner Sherry Dudas at sdudas@esvaplan.org or 757-787-2936, extension 129.