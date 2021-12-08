By Linda Cicoira

A New Church man was indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury on counts of attempted second-degree murder, malicious maiming, abduction, and robbery of his girlfriend in August.

Thirty-five-year-old Rymarr Tyquan Rideout, of Hillcrest Drive, also had a Cambridge, Maryland address. The victim was 49-year-old Cherlyn Stevens, who refused to testify against the defendant at a preliminary hearing last month. Her adult daughter, Briana Nelson, said she awakened to the sound of two arguing voices. At one point, she hid her child in a closet for fear of what was to come.

When Nelson went into the hallway to see what was going on, she said she saw Rideout take three knives from a drawer before forcing Stevens into the couple’s bedroom.

“When I saw him grab the knives, I kept telling him to stop,” said Nelson. Her mother tried to go out the backdoor so things would “die down,” but he stopped her.

Nelson was pregnant with her second child when the incident occurred. The woman said she and her six-year-old quickly left the home. Nelson frantically called police while still listening to her mother’s screams, she said.

Eventually Stevens got free and jumped out the bedroom window, breaking her knee in the process. Rideout cut Stevens on her hand with one of the knives, the daughter said.

Rideout was also indicted on a count of possessing meth on July 8.

Angela Marie Kellam, of Bentlee Way in Greenbush, was indicted on a count of attempting to obtain by defraud more than $1,000 from Progressive Insurance on March 20.

Twenty-nine-year-old Abraham Leonal Gomez, of North Capital Street in Washington, D.C., was indicted on counts of forging a public record and using another person’s identification on Sept. 21, 2019, and forging a public record and giving false identification to a police officer to avoid a summons, arrest, prosecution or to impeded a criminal investigation, on Sept. 27, 2019. Officers from Chincoteague and Onley investigated the charges.

Thirty-five-year-old Ricky Lee Howard Jr., of Seabreeze Drive on Chincoteague, was indicted on a count of possession of heroin on Sept. 16.

Thirty-six-year-old Sheena Jackson, of Lankford Highway in Exmore, was indicted on a count of burglary in connection with an Aug. 21 incident at the home of Melissa Davis.

Sixty-five-year-old Ronnie Jerome Barnes, of Martin Avenue in Chesapeake, was indicted on two counts of making false statements on a title or registration, and two counts of unlawfully obtaining a Virginia title. The incidents occurred June 15 and 19.

Thirty-two-year-old Antwine Jermaine Johnson, of Linhaven Circle in Painter, was indicted on a count of a third or subsequent assault and battery of a family or household member on June 2. The victim was Nathaniel Savage.

Thirty-year-old Antonio Cux Saquic, of Coastal Boulevard in Onley, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on April 24.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kenneth Howard McMillon, of University Avenue in New Castle, Delaware, was indicted on a count of felony eluding that occurred Aug. 6.

Forty-six-year-old Wendy Dawn Taylor, of Dutchess Court in Hallwood, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on June 6.

Twenty-four-year-old Desmer Lamar Brown, of Atlantic City, N.J., was indicted on counts of receiving or aiding in the concealing of a stolen firearm, receiving a stolen Mercedes knowing it was stolen, and unlawfully obtaining a credit card or a credit card number on Aug. 18.

Thirty-six-year-old Benito Thomas Flores, of Wayne Drive in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of grand larceny of a firearm belonging to Ryan Hilton on April 25 and counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle belonging to Betty Demarco, possession of cocaine, and felony theft of property belonging to Demarco on May 27.