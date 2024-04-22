‘A big day for Bloxom, Guilford and Parksley’; Lewis invested as Circuit Court Judge

April 22, 2024
Judge Lynwood Lewis Swearing In

Retired Senator Lynwood Lewis was ceremonially invested as the new Circuit Court Judge for the Eastern Shore Friday afternoon in the Accomack County Circuit Courtroom in Accomac.

Several dignitaries from the community, as well as the Commonwealth’s legal and political world, gathered in the room on the second floor of the courthouse for the event.

Remarks were given by Reverend Kelvin Jones, Judge Revell Lewis, John Custis, Judge Glenn Tyler, Judge Lynwood Lewis and Reverend Bill McClung.

During his remarks, outgoing Judge Revell Lewis said he had been asked several times if he was related to the retired Senator, and he said yes, but on their mothers’ sides.

“This is a big day for Bloxom, Guilford and Parksley,” said the new Judge Lewis, referring to his predecessor Judge Revell Lewis’ and his own family roots in that area.

Judge Lynwood Lewis was officially invested in a small private ceremony two weeks ago so he could begin adjudicating cases.

“We have been blessed here, certainly since I have been practicing law, with an excellent bench, beginning with Judge Jacob and of course the great tenure of Judge Tyler… I of course have as my principal goal maintaining it during my time on the bench,” Judge Lynwood Lewis continued. “We face some new challenges here in our legal community, which I think may not be particular to the Shore and I also intend on doing what I can do to overcome them.”

Lewis added that he had served the Shore, an area for which he had a deep abiding affection, for 20 years, and was looking forward to continuing this new realm of service.

A reception was held following the ceremony.

Reverend Kelvin Jones offering the invocation
Reverend Kelvin Jones with Judge Lynwood Lewis
Judge Revell Lewis
John Custis reading Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Proclamation
Judge Glen Tyler performing the gavel ceremony
Passing of the gavel
Judge Lynwood Lewis Swearing In
Judge Revell Lewis swearing in Judge Lynwood with Wendy Walker holding the Holy Bible.
Judge Lewis robed by his son John.
Judge Lynwood Lewis
Judge Lynwood Lewis and Accomack County Clerk of Circuit Court Talia Taylor
John Custis and Lynwood Lewis
Judges Lynwood Lewis and Revell Lewis
Eastern Shore Circuit Court Judges Revell Lewis, Lynwood Lewis and Glen Tyler

