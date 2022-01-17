820 PM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

…COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY…

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY…



For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to two feet of

inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near

shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory,

large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone.

Bayside of Accomack County for the Coastal Flood

Warning, Atlantic side of Accomack County for the High Surf

Advisory.

For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 3 PM EST Monday.

For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 AM EST Monday.

Some roads may be closed. Low lying property

including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure

may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Dangerous

swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If

travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through

water of unknown depth.