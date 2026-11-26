November 26, 2026
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The Thanksgiving storm necessitated the evacuation of Virginia landing. Following high tide everyone at Virginia Landing was taken to Nandua High School. Participating in the evacuation were Painter and Exmore Fire Departments and the Department of Public Safety. 911 reported a very busy day with numerous calls,many of which were electrical issues and propane gas leaks due to the flood waters on Chincoteague, Wachapreage, Quinby, Willis Wharf and Oyster. Also there were calls regarding submerged vehicles as well.