The next resupply launch to the International Space Station is set to lift off from Wallops. Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island this afternoon at 5:56 p.m.

Each resupply mission to the station delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, Earth and space science, physical sciences, and technology development and demonstrations.

Highlights of space station research facilitated by this mission are:

The Redwire Regolith Print study, which demonstrates 3D printing in space using a material simulating rock and soil found on the surfaces of planetary bodies, such as the Moon.

Blob, an ESA (European Space Agency) investigation, which will allow students to see how slime molds’ behavior is affected by microgravity.

Capsules, which will deploy when Cygnus re-enters the atmosphere and transmit data to test an affordable thermal protection system, also known as a heat shield.

A new spacecraft carbon dioxide removal technology that could help future explorers on the Moon and Mars breathe more easily.

Cargo resupply from U.S. companies ensures a national capability to deliver critical science research to the space station, significantly increasing NASA’s ability to conduct new investigations at this laboratory in space. Cygnus also will carry a new modification kit, or mounting bracket, that astronauts will attach to the left (port) side of the station’s backbone truss in a location designated P4 during a spacewalk planned for late August. The mounting bracket will enable the installation of one of the next pair of new solar array to be at a later date.

The live feed of the launch will be available from several sources including NASA TV. WESR will broadcast the audio of the launch live starting at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Photo courtesy NASA

.