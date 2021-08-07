Congresswoman Elan Luria reports that the special enrollment period to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace runs until August 15. During this period, you can purchase health insurance or change your plan for 2021.

Please visit HealthCare.gov before August 15 to purchase coverage, compare plans, or check your eligibility. The ACA Marketplace has trained brokers available to help you find the plan that works best for you and your family and trained assistors available to help you fill out an application. To get free help from a local broker or assistor, please click here. You can also call the HealthCare.gov toll-free number at 1-800-318-2596.

Most people using HealthCare.gov qualify for financial assistance. As a result, 2 in 3 people could find plans for $10 per month or less last year. If you already had coverage through HealthCare.gov, there may be additional plans to compare and choose from, and you may save more by choosing a different plan for 2021.

All plans include essential health benefits such as coverage for doctors’ services, prescription drugs, pregnancy, childbirth, and mental health services. Plans also cover pre-existing conditions and preventive care, like vaccines, cancer screenings, fall prevention, and more. For more information on types of plans and coverage, please click here.

