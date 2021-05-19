NORTHAMPTON COUNTY— On Monday, May 17, crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) activated a new traffic signal installed on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) at the intersection of Country Place, at the Food Lion shopping center near Cape Charles.

As part of the new signal activation, the right-turn lane has been reopened providing easier access to the northbound entrance of the Food Lion shopping center and neighboring stores.

The construction work is part of the current project to improve safety and traffic operations by installing a traffic signal, signs, lighting and adjustments to the turn lanes near Stone Road at the Route 13 and Country Place intersection. The improvements are estimated to be complete by the end of May 2021.