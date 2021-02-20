RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The General Assembly is advancing legislation that allows Virginia consumers more protection with their online data.

Opponents say the measure does not include the ability for people to file private lawsuits against companies that breach the proposed law.

The measure is known as the Consumer Data Protection Act in both chambers of the state legislature. The Senate version, sponsored by Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, passed the House 89-9 on Thursday.

The House version awaits a final vote.

The data protection act allows consumers to retrieve a copy of their online data, amend or delete this data and opt out of allowing large businesses to sell the data.

