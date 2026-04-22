$788k coming to ESCC from GO Virginia Grants

Governor Abigail Spanberger has announced more than $15.3 million in GO Virginia grants to support workforce development and economic growth projects across the Commonwealth, including a new initiative on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The funding package will leverage an additional $9.5 million in local, private, and institutional investments and is expected to train more than 6,000 Virginians, create more than 600 jobs, and strengthen key industries such as advanced manufacturing, unmanned systems, and life sciences.

On the Eastern Shore, a $788,700 grant will support a new unmanned aerial systems training program at Eastern Shore Community College, serving Accomack and Northampton counties. The program is designed to align with regional workforce needs and federal partners, expanding credentialing opportunities and developing new coursework in engineering and electronics.

Officials say the initiative will provide hands-on training through real-world applications, helping to build a pipeline of workers for careers in advanced aviation and drone technology—industries expected to see continued growth in the coming years.

“GO Virginia investments are a win for families, a win for local communities, and a win both for the businesses who call Virginia home — and the companies looking to expand in the Commonwealth,” Spanberger said.

State leaders say the broader portfolio of projects reflects a coordinated effort to grow Virginia’s economy by strengthening workforce pipelines, supporting business expansion, and investing in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The Eastern Shore project is part of a larger push to expand training in high-demand fields, particularly in rural regions, while enhancing Virginia’s competitiveness in sectors such as aerospace, defense, and logistics.

“Eastern Shore Community College’s award under the FAA Uncrewed Aerial Systems College Initiative is a well-earned win for our region,” said Delegate Rob Bloxom. “This was a competitive grant process, and the Regional GO Virginia Board’s decision to fund this application speaks directly to the economic development potential and its alignment with real workforce demand. This investment will expand hands on training, modernize curriculum, and create pathways into high demand careers for students without having to leave the Eastern Shore.”

Since its launch in 2017, GO Virginia has supported more than 1,000 new businesses and 24,000 jobs statewide through regional collaboration and targeted economic development efforts.