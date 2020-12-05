Vicki Wood Dean, Shore United Bank Relationship Manager

Shore United Bank is proud to announce that Vicki Dean has rejoined the Company as a Relationship Manager. Vicki will be working from our Commerce Street Office in Centreville, Maryland. Vicki joins Shore United Bank with over fifteen (15) years of banking experience and three (3) years of property and casualty insurance experience.

“We welcome Vicki back to the Shore United Bank family. She is an experienced banker with strong personal and business relationships in the community who enjoys helping new clients and community members grow their businesses,” says Heather Bacher, Market Executive for Shore United Bank.

“I am very excited about this new opportunity. I have lived and worked in this community my whole life, I know where and how this community has grown and struggled. Having this knowledge allows me a unique insight and understanding as I work with my clients,” says Ms. Dean.

Vicki is currently the President of the United Way of Queen Anne’s County and volunteers in many fundraising events with local nonprofits. She resides in Talbot County, Maryland with her husband, Brad, and their two sons, Victor and Barley. Whether she is watching her boys climb into a combine with their grandfather, or cheering them on in sports, Vicki enjoys watching them grow up on The Eastern Shore.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com

