The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Officials from the volunteer fire company say they got the call for the crash at 2:57 a.m. Sunday on Redwood Road in Onley.

When they got there, they found a minivan that had run off the road and hit a stone wall at the entrance to Nandua Heights.

First responders remained on the scene with Virginia State Police clearing the roadway.

No further information has been released.

Photo Courtesy Tasley Vol. Fire Co.

