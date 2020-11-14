Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mr. Sparky Electric of Oak Hall is running the 6th annual Holiday Cheer Drive, a fundraiser for the local Coalition Against Domestic Violence shelter. Running now through December 12th, the company will be accepting monetary and gift donations at their Oak Hall location in order to meet their desired goal of $1,500. The funds will be used to pay for a selection of both needed items and holiday gifts for the families who are being supported by the shelter, with items such as gift cards, bicycles, TVs, clothes, and more being donated.

The Eastern Shore of VA Freedom Starters are on their sixth year of holiday fundraising for the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence. COVID-19 will present new challenges for them this year for the Holiday Cheer Drive, but with our community’s ongoing and amazing support they truly believe they can pull off a Christmas miracle just like in years past. Let’s all work together to help them provide another year’s end with joy and happiness for those in the care of ESCADV. Details and updates of fundraising efforts can be found on their Facebook Page, ESVA Freedom Starters.

