(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) November 10, 2020 – The Eastern Shore Public Library is hosting a free virtual program by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm. “From Invisibility to Political Activism: the Black Experience in American Art” is a free talk by Evie Terrono, Professor of Art History at Randolph-Macon College. You can enjoy this informative forty-five minute talk from the comfort of your home. Pre-registration is required with a link posted at espl.org/news.

Historically, and in our own time, African American artists have foregrounded in their work the social, political, and cultural successes of Black Americans and have offered vociferous critiques of violations of their civil rights, and of systemic racism. In their art they questioned racial stereotyping and engaged their audience in thoughtful, but also provocative interrogations of the cultural and socio-political marginalizations of African Americans in American society. This lecture will analyze works by African American artists in the collection of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, among others, as the means of resistance and political activism aiming to dismantle racial prejudice and celebrate multilayered African American identities.

Almost 85 years ago the state legislature gave The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts the mission to send art related programs to the entirety of Virginia. “VMFA Statewide is particularly proud that we made it a priority and have so often reached the important rural countryside that the Eastern Shore represents,” states Trent Nicolas, Media Programs Coordinator with the Virginia Museum.

Eastern Shore Public Library is also planning to host the return of the Virginia Museum’s artmobile in April 2021, with details to be announced at a later date. For questions about the November 17th talk on African American art, call the library at 757-787-3400.

