ESCC receives gift towards technical career support

Eastern Shore Community College Foundation is the proud recipient of $10,000 in support from ASRC Federal, of Beltsville Maryland. ASRC Federal provides a wide array of services to a broad base of federal government agencies, including NASA Wallops Island.

ASRC Federal has played a part in a number of Wallops projects since 2014, including the Scientific Balloon program and the Global Precipitation Measurement mission, and continues to support the local Wallops community by investing in workforce development programs.

As part of the company’s commitment to “living our values”, ASRC Federal made the donation to ESCC in support of the schools’ science, engineering and technology programs, presenting the check in person on Friday, October 16th, with a group representing both ASRC Federal and Wallops Flight Facility.

“One of our core values is stewardship, so it’s important for us to be a positive influence in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. “Our hope is that this investment helps enable the next generation of leaders in the greater Wallops community.”

ESCC President, Dr. Jim Shaeffer remarked, “the support we receive from the ASRC Federal team, NASA, and others at Wallops goes well beyond the generous gift of $10,000. With their help we are creating programs that provide a path from ESCC to careers up at Wallops. ”The donation from ASRC Federal will fund scholarships that will enable more residents of the Shore to earn credentials in technical fields that are important to Wallops and other employers in the region. The Virginia Community College System anticipates a coming surge of interest in short-term technical credentials due to workers displaced and industries realigned as a result of the pandemic. ESCC will deploy these scholarships for students who are not eligible for other forms of aid or where other forms of aid leave a gap in remaining tuition owed.