According to an article on WRIC.Com, well into the evening on Wednesday, localities across Virginia were still updating unofficial results online–numbers that made the difference in several close races that were uncertain when Election Day came to a close.

The Virginia Department of Elections said record-shattering early voting caused expected delays. The state set an 11 p.m. cut off time on Tuesday for processing early in-person and mail-in ballots. Localities were ordered to report their tallies afterward, but there was no universal time set for posting those updates.

Wednesday night, the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia posted on Facebook debunking a rumor that had been spreading misinformation online.

“[The rumor] suggests that Virginia voters’ voter credit is not showing up in their record on the website of the Department of Elections and that this is evidence of nefarious behavior,” the post read.

However, Virginia election officials are still reviewing the election results for accuracy and completeness. A person’s voter credit will not appear online until their local election officials can legally access the pollbooks and enter voter credits.

Locally, mail in ballots that are received today and will be added sometime later today onto the totals for both Accomack and Northampton Counties. These are ballots that came in by mail on Wednesday, Thursday and Today. It is unlikely that the votes from these ballots will result in any major changes in the Tuesday night returns for the local races.

