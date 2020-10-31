Accomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland has sent a letter to parents of Kegotank Elementary School students and staff members. Holland said that a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and was at school on October 26 having contact with students and staff.

The letter states that Kegotank will not close and he urges parents to carefully monitor their children and report to the Health Department if any of them show symptoms and to make sure any students that do to keep them home.

Click here to read the full letter to parents.

