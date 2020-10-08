According to an article in Chesapeake Bay Magazine, two marine companies in Cape Charles are coming together, and it’ll likely to bring a boost to Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

On October 1, the town-owned Cape Charles Harbor began a three-month transition to management by the neighboring Cape Charles Yacht Center. The town council unanimously approved the three-year contract in September. This public-private partnership offers the potential to grow both businesses. With its prime location just inside the Chesapeake’s mouth, with a protected harbor and 18-foot channel, Cape Charles can become a major stopover for cruising boat traffic from Florida to New England.

The Yacht Center’s leaders plan to expand its capabilities to service large yachts, including acquisition of a 500-metric-ton hoist and construction of a 70-foot-high, 70,000-square-foot service shed. The expansion will bring additional good-paying skilled jobs to the area.

Meanwhile, the Town and its Harbor’s certified clean marina will serve “spillover traffic” and offer facilities and amenities for transient visitors as well as local boaters, working watermen, and anglers. The Yacht Center will share employees with the Harbor, including a full-time dockmaster for both facilities.

.