Accomack County Registrar Patty White reminds voters that there are three ways in which a person who is registered to vote can exercise their right to vote in Virginia this year:

Early Vote by going into the Registrar’s office up until October 31st. Monday – Friday 8:30-5:00. Included in this time are two Saturdays Oct. 24th& the 31st, those same hours. Apply for an Absentee Ballot to be mailed to you, after we receive the application we will mail a ballot to you for you to vote and there is a self-addressed stamped envelope in the packet for you to return the ballot to our office through the mail or you can return it to us in person or use the Ballot Drop Box outside our office at 24387 Joynes Neck Rd. You may go to the polls on Election Day, November 3rd. All 16 of our Polling Locations will be open in Accomack County, from 6:00am-7:00pm. Your normal polling place is still the same, nothing has changed.

Many voters seem to think or have been given the idea that if they applied an absentee ballot to be mailed to them that they can’t trust that the ballot they asked for will be counted, I can assure you that each and every ballot we receive in this office on time will be counted. The other issue seems to be that the results will not be a final total on election night. The Early votes and the absentee votes will be reported under the Central Absentee precinct (CAP) and as you know we will need to keep that precinct open until Friday Nov 6th in order to count any ballot postmarked by 7:00pm on November 3rd we receive from Tuesday – Friday. All votes that are that are postmarked correctly and received by Friday November 6 will be counted and the results will be reported after the CAP computer is closed out on November 6.

.