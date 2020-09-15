With the peak of hurricane season upon us, the predictions of what could become a record season have proven to be correct so far.

Currently the National Hurricane Center is tracking eight areas of tropical weather. With Tropical Storm Isiasis having hit our area last month, we are all hoping that no other tropical system pays a visit season. The Louisiana coast is expecting the third hurricane so far this season as Hurricane Sally approaches.

As of now, none of the systems directly threatens the Eastern Shore other than that we could be in for some rain from the remains of Sally later this week. Hurricane Paulette passing over Bermuda could cause high waves and rip currents on the ocean beaches this week.

However, we have at least a month and a half of active hurricane season ahead of us so it is not the time to let your guard down. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc on the East Coast in early November.

The list of names is near the end of the alphabet with Tropical Storm Terry now achieving named status. Only once in history, 2005, has the National Hurricane Service run out of names on the list. If that happens this season they will move into the Greek alphabet.

To ensure you’re prepared for hurricanes that may affect our area, visit the A&N Electric Cooperative Hurricane Preparedness Guide or find the print version at several area local businesses.

.